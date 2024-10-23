Logo

# Bengal

Revisiting "Parar Dosho Buja" Prega News commenced a unique voyage by celebrating Durga Puja and spreading smiles all across.

SNS | Kolkata | October 23, 2024 10:14 am

Parar Dosho Buja Season 3 gets underway

Traditional Durga Puja Rituals (Photo : Soubhab Naskar)

Revisiting “Parar Dosho Buja” Prega News commenced a unique voyage by celebrating Durga Puja and spreading smiles all across. This year, it reached over 5,000 women across 75 locations in Bengal, celebrating their achievements and contributions in an extraordinary journey of empowerment and recognition. This campaign celebrates the women of your home and mine—teachers, housewives,

Joy Chatterjee, VP, sales and marketing, stated, “For past three years, Prega News have honoured this cultural spirit through the ‘Prega News Dosho Bhuja’ initiative, recognising women, who are exemplify creativity and dedication. After visiting pandals across West Bengal, today we celebrate our finalists, with the top three set to be awarded by Prega News, a proud product of Mankind Pharma.”

