Police notice to puja organiser irks BJP leaders

Kolkata Police (KP) on Tuesday served a notice to the Santosh Mitra Square Durga Puja, directing the organisers to ban installations of stalls at the puja pandal complex.

The Muchipara police station has directed the puja organiser Sajal Ghosh, a BJP MLC, to implement the directive for proper and peaceful crowd management at the Santosh Mitra Square venue during the four day-long festival.

Advertisement

Mr Ghosh, one of the main organisers of the puja, has planned ‘Operation Sindoor’ theme for the festival this year.

Advertisement

The notice issued by the Muchipara PS also asked the organisers, saying: “The theme of this year’s Puja must be shared in advance with police authorities to facilitate better planning and coordination.”

The notice also told the organisers that they will not allow any light and sound show and Ferris wheel at the pandal. Cops will also not allow hawkers at the exit gate, which should be wider than the entrance.

“Santosh Mitra Square Durga Puja is one of the major festivals conducted under the jurisdiction of Kolkata Police. During last year’s celebrations, it was observed that a massive influx of devotees gathered at the venue to witness the Durgotsav. Unfortunately, owing to non-compliance with the guidelines issued to you, public safety was severely compromised. At one point, a near-stampede situation arose, endangering lives,” the notice stated.

The notice also mentions that the organisers should meet the police authorities on 25 June. Nothing has been made of what the police will do in case the Santosh Mitra Square Durga Puja committee does not comply with the orders.

The police have suggested the organiser put up adequate signages mentioning prohibition of mobile phone usage from Bowbazar Bank of India junction till the pandal, known as Lebutala park.

Other measures suggested are installation of 60 CCTV cameras with a screen at the police control room, the gate near the Kolkata Municipal Corporation office inside the park should be kept open, at least 250 volunteers during peak hours and 100 during off hours for crowd management.

Making a strong statement against the notice issued by the police, Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, said today: “Sajal Ghosh should move the Calcutta High Court because it’s a political conspiracy of the ruling party in the state to stop the Durga Puja festival at Santosh Mitra Square.”

Mr Ghosh, while reacting to the notice, told media, “It’s a well-planned move of the Kolkata Police and that’s why they have served the notice to stop the Puja at Santosh Mitra Square. With a biased attitude police are taking action against us. It’s unfortunate for all of us. I want to know if the Kolkata Police have served similar notice to any other Puja committee. I am certain that is not the case,” he said, raising questions.

“We have sent the notice keeping in mind the safety and security of the visitors at the pandal. If any untoward incident happens, the blame will be on us,” said a senior police officer.