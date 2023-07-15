Farmers’ body supported GP candidates win in panchayat polls

In a credible move, two tribal candidates, both farmers, have won gram panchayat elections in North Dinajpur.

What is unique and a first in Bengal is that these candidates are supported by farmers’ body Jai Kisan Andolan and Swaraj India.

The twin candidates have won in Khagore 4 and Khagore 5 gram panchayats of Goalpokhor-I block, Uttar Dinajpur district.

Dipak Kumar Singha won from Khagore 4 GP and Bibi Akhtarun from Khagore 5 GP. Both won as Independents.

The farmers’ body representatives in the district said that out of eight candidates supported by them, two have won. But, they say, there is immense pressure on them from the ruling party members. “We are trying our best to support these candidates but don’t know how long they can withstand the pressure.”

“Almost 80 per cent of people in villages are agrarian. Political parties hardly understand the problems of these farmers and their existential crisis. And even if they do, there is not much willingness on their part to work for these farmers. Unless these farmers can have their own candidates and elect them, they cannot expect swaraj, said Avik Saha of Jai Kisan Andolan.

“We decided to experiment by supporting candidates, who are from the farmer community.

If our supported candidates win then the reins will be in the hands of farmers. We have got 25 per cent success. We stood second to the TMC in two seats by close margins. In three seats, we got more seats than the BJP. We have polled more votes than the main opposition party in 6 seats. This proves that farmers’ body supported candidates are better than the mainstream parties,” said Mr Saha.

Of the eight candidates supported by the farmers’ body, five were from North Dinajpur, one in Hooghly, two from Bankura.

The main agenda on which the candidates fought the election was to bring a law on legal right to MSP and procurement at MSP. Their other promises included villagers get benefits of central and state schemes, early childhood education for children between 2 and 5 years, setting land records right, ensuring them 100 days’ work.

They also plan to start a cottage industry from the water hyacinth at village water bodies.

Founder of Swaraj India Yogendra Yadav said, “I congratulate the victorious candidates and the volunteers who ensured this remarkable victory in the face of extreme adversity.”