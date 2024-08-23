Family marches to Nabanna, mother on wheelchair

Members of a family from Memari, with the mother in a wheelchair, started marching barefoot towards Nabanna, the state’s administrative headquarters, seeking justice against alleged atrocities by the local Trinamul Congress supporters.

The family members had been camping within the district magistrate’s office since 25 July. They hailed from Hetampur village in Memari. Brothers, Jeeban Sheikh and Bazan Sheikh, as they claimed, were supporters of the Congress. They said, “That was the only reason why they were victims of local Trinamul Congress’s atrocities. The TMC leaders removed the entire records of our 11 bigha of farmland from the local BLLRO’s custody. When we demanded an inquiry, our family was attacked by TMC goons. Our Swastha Sathi health card, ration cards were snatched, cultivation destroyed, potatoes kept in cold storage were not allowed to be brought out.” With no remedy from police, the family then started camping at the DM office complex.

They also had sat on a dharna in front of Raj Bhawan, Kolkata, where they said, “Were not allowed to continue and evicted.”

As the district collectorate officials also had not taken any action on the matter, the family chose to march for Nabanna, accompanied by their elderly mother Kohinoor Sheikh on a wheelchair. The DM, East Burdwan declined to comment on the issue.