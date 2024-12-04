Fake railway job: Police arrest man, Rs10L seized

Asansol South police station arrested one Harinder Singh from the posh Shristinagar township in Asansol town allegedly on charges of a fake railway job providing case. A person from Maharashtra had lodged a complaint at Asansol South police station that he was cheated of Rs 60 lakh for providing a railway service by the accused, Harinder Singh of Asansol.

Based on his written complaint, Asansol South police traced him staying in a rented apartment in Shristi Nagar in Asansol and raided his house then arrested him.

He has been sent to Asansol Court today seeking a 14 days police remand. However, the court has granted twelve days remand. Asansol South police seized a huge quantity of forms, stamps and papers related to the fake railway job racket from his house.

A resident of Shristi Nagar in Asansol has said that the accused had two rented apartments in the complex and used to stay with his family in one of the apartments.

DCP (central) of Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate (ADPC), Dhruba Das has said that investigations have already revealed that after conducting fake medical examinations, the victim was handed over appointment letters and had also joined a place, but later came to know that the entire process is fake and he has been cheated.