Ex-VC of VU to be part of 13-member panel of WBBPE

In a significant development for the education sector, Professor Shivaji Pratim Basu, the former vice-chancellor and senior professor of political science at Vidyasagar University, has been appointed to a newly-constituted 13-member ad hoc committee of the West Bengal Board of Primary Education. This announcement was made on Thursday via a notification issued by the department of school education (primary education).

The newly-formed committee will be chaired by Prof Gautam Pal, the current president of the Board of Primary Education. Alongside Prof Basu, the committee comprises other prominent figures, including Swati Guha, director of the Institute of Language Studies and Research (ILSR); Prof Manojit Mondal from Jadavpur University; and Prof Sougata Pal of Gourbanga University. The full list of 13 members, detailed in the state government’s notification, reflects an effort to include experienced and reputable professionals in the governance of primary education.

The tenure of the committee is set for one year, during which its members will play a crucial role in shaping policies and decisions of the primary education board. This formation comes at a time when the board seeks to restore its credibility and integrity, following recent controversies.

Advertisement

Under the leadership of former president Manik Bhattacharya, the board faced serious allegations of corruption in primary recruitment processes. During that tumultuous period, the ad hoc committee was often criticized for being ineffectual and reduced to what some described as a mere “hand puppet.”

In response to his appointment, Prof Shivaji Pratim Basu expressed gratitude and a commitment to transparency and integrity. “I am grateful that the state government has considered me suitable for this committee. Leaving aside various previous complications, our only aim will be to take a constructive role. As long as I am in this committee, I will try to fulfill my duties with honesty and devotion,” Prof Basu said.

A senior teacher of Midnapore Collegiate School, said, “The formation of this new committee is widely seen as a strategic move to inject fresh perspectives and reinforce ethical standards within the primary education system in West Bengal. By bringing together distinguished academics and administrators, the state government hopes to restore confidence in the board’s operations and decision-making processes.”

Teachers and stakeholders from various educational institutions have expressed hope that the committee’s work will prioritize the interests of students and uphold the integrity of the educational system.