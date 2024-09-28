‘Modi Govt has introduced ambitious reforms in healthcare and education sectors’

The Centre on Saturday claimed that it has unveiled a series of groundbreaking initiatives designed to strengthen the nation’s healthcare and education sectors in the 100 days of the Modi government during its third term.

These ambitious programmes focus on improving healthcare accessibility, medical education, research, and technological advancement. From expanding the benefits of Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) to senior citizens, to launching innovative platforms like the U-WIN Portal for digitized vaccination services, the government has prioritised building a healthier and better-educated society. Also, initiatives like the establishment of the National Medical Register Portal, the creation of 75,000 new medical seats, and policy reforms in cancer treatment and biotechnology reflect a long-term vision to create a self-reliant and resilient nation.

The Union Cabinet approved the health coverage to all the senior citizens aged 70 years and above irrespective of income under the flagship scheme Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) on September 11, 2024. This initiative aims to benefit approximately 4.5 Crore families with six crore senior citizens with 5 Lakh rupees free health insurance cover on a family basis.

Advertisement

The U-WIN Portal, developed for the complete digitisation of vaccination services, maintains vaccination records for pregnant women and children from birth to 17 years under the Universal Immunization Programme. The citizen-centric services of the digital platform include ‘Anytime Access’ and ‘Anywhere’ vaccination services, self-registration by citizens using the U-WIN web-portal or the U-WIN citizen mobile application, automated SMS alerts, universal QR-based eVaccination Certificate and utility to create their Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) ID for themselves and Child ABHA ID for their children.

The National Medical Register (NMR) Portal of the National Medical Commission (NMC) was introduced for registration of all the MBBS doctors who are eligible for practice in India. Three cancer medicines were exempted from customs duty, benefiting 27 lakh cancer patients in the country. The three cancer drugs namely Trastuzumab Deruxtecan (Breast Cancer), Osimertinib (Lung Cancer) and Durvalumab (Lung Cancer and Biliary Tract Cancer) are used for different tumor types. The custom duty rates on X-ray tubes and flat panel detectors were also revised. These revised rates are expected to positively impact the X-ray machine industry by enhancing component availability at lower costs. This change is anticipated to boost the domestic medical device sector, contribute to component availability at lower costs and reduced healthcare costs, making advanced medical imaging more accessible and affordable.

Aiming to further strengthen India’s healthcare system, the government also announced the creation of 75,000 new medical seats over the next five years. This aims to enhance the country’s medical education capacity and address the growing demand for healthcare professionals.

The Prime Minister inaugurated the new campus of Nalanda University at Rajgir, Bihar on June 19, 2024. The University is conceived as a collaboration between India and East Asia Summit (EAS) countries.

The Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF) was established with Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF) Act 2023. It aims to seed, grow and promote research and development (R&D) and foster a culture of research and innovation throughout India’s universities, colleges, research institutions, and R&D laboratories. Vigyan Dhara is another comprehensive scheme introduced to promote scientific research, innovation, and technological development. This unified approach aims to strengthen the country’s Science, Technology, and Innovation (STI) ecosystem and contribute to India’s overall development.

The government’s recent initiatives, launched in the early days of PM Modi’s third term, underscore a commitment to building a robust healthcare and education system that meets the needs of an evolving society, an official release said.