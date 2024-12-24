ER’s measures on turning waste into workplace solutions

Eastern Railway’s Sealdah division introduced tool boxes for improving workplace safety and streamlining operations. The toolboxes, previously unused location boxes of S&T department, have been repurposed and equipped with essential tools such as skids, chains, wooden wedges, iron skids, clamps, and padlocks. This initiative, undertaken in collaboration with the S&T, Engineering, and Mechanical departments, is specifically designed to benefit female employees working in railway yards. By providing these pre-stocked toolboxes at strategic locations within the yard, the division aims to reduce the physical strain on female employees by eliminating the need to carry heavy tools and create a more inclusive and supportive work environment for women. To improve efficiency of operations streamlines shunting movement by ensuring that necessary tools are readily available at the worksite.

Sealdah division has already installed five of these toolboxes at Sealdah, Chitpur, and Budge Budge yards, with plans to expand this initiative across the entire division. The Mechanical department and Engineering department has played a crucial role in customizing these toolboxes and ensuring that they meet the specific needs of railway operations.

