ER working on installation of FOBs at 27 key stations

In a move to improve safety, the Eastern Railway is actively working on the installation of foot-over bridges (FOBs) at 27 key stations in the Asansol division. According to the ER, by eliminating the need for passengers to cross busy tracks at ground level, the new bridges will reduce the risk of accidents, enhance mobility, and ease congestion at platforms. Additionally, these structures will help alleviate overcrowding, ensuring a more organized and secure station environment.

Notably, the ongoing development of these FOBs is a part of a broader initiative to modernise and upgrade critical railway infrastructure across the region. The stations currently undergoing this enhancement include Mathurapur, Telwa, Madhupur, Raniganj, Panagarh, Rajbandh, Kalipahari, Waria, Simultala, Jamtara, Andal, Chittaranjan, Jasidih, Sitarampur, Barabani, Thaparnagar, Vidyasagar, Rajla, Madankatta, Suri, Asansol, Narganjo, Lahabon, Kumardubi, Pandabeshwar, Deoghar, and Dumka. These locations, spread across the Asansol division, are set to benefit from the improved infrastructure, which will make travelling safer and more efficient for thousands of daily commuters.

As informed by the ER, the foot-over bridges will not only offer enhanced safety but will also promote greater accessibility for all passengers, ensuring that everyone, regardless of age or physical ability, can navigate stations with ease.

