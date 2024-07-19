ER to run special train during Shravani Mela

Apart from special local EMUs, the Eastern Railway has now decided to provide additional stoppage of mail/express trains at Sultanganj station and extension of stoppage timings at Jasidih station to clear the extra rush of passengers during Shravani Mela Period between 22 July and 19 August.

Trains like 12253 SMVT Bengaluru – Bhagalpur Anga Express, 13423 Bhagalpur – Ajmer weekly Express and 13429 Malda Town – Anand Vihar weekly Express and others are to be operated with a two minutes stoppage at Sultanganj station on nominated days during Mela period while 13021/13022 Howrah – Raxaul – Howrah Mithila Express, 13029/13030 Howrah – Mokama – Howrah Express and so on are to have one general second class coach augmented. The zonal railway has also decided to operate 03422/03421 Jamalpur – Sultanganj – Jamalpur DEMU passenger special during Mela period.

Advertisement