ER implements integrated power supply system

In an effort to provide uninterrupted power supply at gate signal posts, the Signal and Telecom Department of Eastern Railway has introduced an Integrated Power Supply (IPS) system at level crossing gates. The technology, mini IPS, ensuring that gate signals remain operational under all circumstances, aiding loco pilots in accurately detecting signal aspects and enhancing overall safety, has been commissioned at level crossing gate number 25/C at Boinchi in the Howrah – Barddhaman Main Line section.

According to the ER, level crossing gates located far from stations and not interlocked with the station signal system typically rely on stand-alone gate stop signals. These ‘Independent Level Crossing Gates’ are governed by gate interlocking systems and are dependent on the local power supply rather than the high-tension overhead power of the railway tracks. Consequently, any disruption in local power supply can render the gate signals nonoperational, posing a significant risk. To address this issue,

Eastern Railway’s IPS system ensures that the level crossing gates and their signals remain functional even during local power outages. The power drawn from the IPS maintains the interlocking system and ensures the proper operation of gate signals, thereby preventing potential safety hazards. The installation is expected to greatly enhance the reliability of gate signals and maintain seamless traffic flow in this busy section of Eastern Railway.

Advertisement