ER hosts FoSTaC training session to promote eating right at stations

As part of the nationwide ‘Eat Right Campus and Station’ initiative led by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), the medical department of Eastern Railway conducted a comprehensive FoSTaC (Food Safety Training and Certification) training session at the office of the joint food safety commissioner, Old Koilaghat Building recently.

The session was aimed at fostering safe, healthy, and sustainable food practices.

The training session was conducted by professor Deborshi De, a prominent food safety expert and representative of Parikshan, FSSAI’s training partner. The daylong session was focused on equipping food business operators (FBOs) and food handlers from various key stations and establishments under Eastern Railway, including the GM staff canteen, B R Singh Hospital, Kolkata, Baharampur Court, and Murshidabad railway station, with essential knowledge and certification in food safety practices.

The ‘Eat Right Campus’ and ‘Eat Right Station’ initiatives, launched by FSSAI, aim to improve the overall health of the public by promoting safe, nutritious, and environmentally sustainable food choices. These initiatives are designed to be implemented across campuses, workplaces, hospitals, and railway stations, targeting a wide range of stakeholders, including food handlers, business operators, and consumers. The overarching goal is to ensure the health and well-being of individuals while also fostering the social and economic development of the nation.

The FoSTaC training session covered a wide array of topics, including food safety regulations, hygiene practices, waste management, and the importance of promoting healthy and sustainable food. The programme aims to empower food handlers with the skills and knowledge needed to meet FSSAI’s high standards of food safety and to support the vision of an “Eat Right” nation.

The FSSAI is a statutory body under the ministry of health and family welfare, responsible for regulating and overseeing food safety and standards in the country.