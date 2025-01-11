ER enhances security with advance video surveillance

The Eastern Railway has implemented a state-of-the-art video surveillance system (VSS) project to bolster security, safety, and surveillance across its network.

The project includes CCTV cameras, video analysis, facial recognition systems (FRS) and data monitoring tools to ensure the safety of passengers, staff, and railway assets. The project covers 142 stations in Howrah division, 142 stations in Sealdah division 53 stations in Asansol division and 55 stations Malda division. According to the ER, the VSS work in Eastern Railway is divided into two phases. The first phase covers 231 stations while the second covers 161 stations of Eastern Railway. The zonal railway has set up 30 server rooms to monitor these 392 stations through CCTV cameras.

As learnt, a total of 3,764 CCTV cameras, 540 facial recognition system and 570 panic buttons along with video analytic features have been installed and are fully operational at 143 stations of the four divisions over Eastern Railway.

The system involves the installation of CCTV cameras at strategic locations such as passenger platforms, entrances and exits, ticket counters, waiting halls, parking areas, sensitive areas like control rooms and operational hubs. The video feeds from cameras are monitored by railway security personnel in real-time, allowing for quick identification and response to any suspicious activities. The Video Surveillance System (VSS) offers numerous benefits, including crime prevention by deterring theft, vandalism, and other anti-social activities. It enhances passenger safety through quick emergency response, allowing swift action during critical situations. Additionally, the system aids in post-incident analysis, as recorded data assists law enforcement in resolving crimes.

VSS also ensures operational efficiency by continuously monitoring key areas, contributing to the smooth functioning of train services.