Trinamul Congress Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal has yet again failed to escape the bar from the Election Commission as he has been for the third time put under constant surveillance, beginning 5pm today till 7am on 30 April when the polls at Birbhum will be over.

The Election Commission today in an order said that that in view of the serious complaints and feedback received from various sources, and as per reports of the DEO (District Election Officer and SP Birbhum, the poll panel has decided to put the Birbhum Trinamul Congress strongman Mondal under strict surveillance of the executive magistrate and CPFF beginning 5 this evening till 7 on the morning of 30 April.

This is the third year that he has been put under poll panel watch after 2016 Assembly and 2019 Parliamentary polls. Meanwhile, in another significant decision the Commission today proscribed all kinds of victory processions on 2 May, the day of counting of votes.

The poll panel also made it mandatory that no candidate would accompany more than two persons while collecting certificate. As many as 753 companies of central forces to be on guard in the last phase. While Birbhum will have 224 companies, 190 companies in Malda, 242 companies in Murshidabad and 95 companies in Kolkata (north) will be deployed in Kolkata North.