E-W Metro shut down: Bus operators to run extra services

The state transport department urged the private and minibus operators plying buses between Howrah Maidan and Salt Lake Sector-V to provide additional services on eight days in February to ease out travelling woes of commuters.

This move was necessitated after it was decided to temporarily close the operational stretches of Green Line.

A high-level meeting was held between the senior officials of the state transport department, the private and minibus operators and the online app cab operators today. During the meeting the department urged the operators to increase the number services in the route to minimise travelling of the 90,000 commuters that generally avail the operational stretches of the Green Line. As learnt, Metro services in the Green Line I and Green Line II are likely to remain suspended on 13-16 February and 22-25 February for the ongoing works of the remaining leg of the East West Metro corridor.

Considering the request, the bus operators have decided to run one additional trip of each bus running on various routes between Howrah Maidan and Salt Lake Sector V. A confirmation on the closure of services in the Green Line I and Green Line II on the eight days of the next month is yet to be received.

On the other hand, after successful completion of the first trial run through the West-bound tunnel between Sealdah and Esplanade, the authorities have decided to restore normal services on Green Line II through east-bound and west-bound tunnels between Howrah Maidan and Esplanade stations from tomorrow. Kolkata Metro is to run 130 services instead of 114 services on weekdays from tomorrow.