Ropeway Project to Connect Kamakhya Railway Station and Temple; Numaligarh-Gohpur Tunnel Work to Begin Soon

Guwahati is set to get a major boost in connectivity with the upcoming ropeway linking Kamakhya railway station and Kamakhya temple, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari announced in a video message at the Advantage Assam 2.0 summit on February 26.

The 1.43-km-long ropeway aims to significantly cut travel time from 45 minutes to just five minutes, offering a seamless and eco-friendly transport option for pilgrims and tourists visiting the revered temple.

The project is expected to reduce congestion on the city’s roads and provide a pollution-free alternative.

Kamakhya Temple, a major Shakti Peetha, attracts lakhs of devotees annually, leading to heavy traffic congestion, especially during festivals like the Ambubachi Mela. The ropeway is expected to enhance visitor convenience and improve accessibility to the temple, which sits atop the Nilachal Hills.

In another major infrastructure push for Assam, Gadkari announced that the tender process for the Rs 15,000-crore Numaligarh-Gohpur tunnel under the Brahmaputra will be awarded by July. The twin-tube tunnel, spanning 12.5 km at a depth of 40 meters, will drastically cut travel time between the two locations from six hours to just 25 minutes.

Once completed, this tunnel will be the first of its kind in India, boosting connectivity between upper Assam and Arunachal Pradesh while improving strategic mobility in the region.

The session on ‘Assam’s Road, Railways, and Riverine Infrastructure’ also saw participation from Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, and Minister of Railways, Information & Broadcasting, and Electronics Ashwini Vaishnaw. The discussions highlighted ongoing and upcoming projects aimed at transforming Assam’s transport infrastructure.