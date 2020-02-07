The state finance department has introduced an e-Pension Mobile App for employees and pensioners of state-aided institutions to improve efficiency, transparency and expedite pension processing.

The department has already launched web-based “e-Pension” portal for settlement of pensionary benefits to the employees of recognised non-government state aided institutions or organisations. In September 2019, the state government had asked all departments to prepare requisite documents two years before retirement of employees and submit those prior to six months of retirement.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has repeatedly stressed on ensuring that employees get their pension immediately after retirement. Thus, the state government has asked departments to regularise the entire procedure so that there is prompt submission of pension cases along with quick disposal. The e-pension portal is an employee-centric workflowbased strategic administrative reform initiative to provide end-to-end solution to matters related with settlement of pension and other retirement benefits to the employees of institution receiving grants from the state government.

It covers all the stakeholders from applicant to pension disbursement officer under a single portal leveraging the benefits of Information & Communication Technologies (ICT). Earlier, the system was based on physical records and manual procedures including physical movement of files and papers.

Thus, the portal helped in expediting the processing, approvals and communication as well as improving efficiency, transparency and accountability thereby resulting in faster delivery of services and simultaneously ensuring accountability to all the stakeholders. Now, the mobile App is aimed at further improving efficiency in a more userfriendly, transparent and paper-less manner.

Along with improving user experience and convenience in accessing the portal, the App is targeted at all the e-pension users. An employee or pensioner will have to fill up and submit a form for application of pension or commutation of pension.

He/she can view the status of the pension application using application number or employee ID. Even other users can view the status using the application number or employee ID. Along with this, all forms, e-pension payment order and e-no liability certificate will be easily available to the applicant.

The employee will receive the intimation (about the date, time and place) regarding personal appearance at the Treasury. To access the App, the employee has to install it on any Android smartphone and then login using the user ID and password that is available to him in the App.