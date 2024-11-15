Dronacharya Samman for top educators

Techno India Group hosted the Dronacharya Samman 2024, where they felicitated 500 outstanding educators across West Bengal for their contributions to school education. This two-day event was attended by Dr Ramanuj Ganguly, president, West Bengal Board of Secondary Education, Chinmoy Sarkar, joint director of school education & Prof Manoshi Roychowdhury, co-chairperson, Techno India Group. On the second day, Dr Chiranjib Bhattacharya, president, West Bengal Council of Education along with Meghdut Roychowdhury, chief innovation officer, Techno India Group, are supposed to take part in the award ceremony.

Awardees included best principal/head teacher, best subject teacher and best chief coordinator. Dronacharya Award will be an annual celebration honoring the unsung heroes of education – the headmasters, headmistresses, coordinators, and subject teachers.

“The Dronacharya Award symbolises our deep respect and gratitude for educators who tirelessly shape our future. Their work not only empowers students but sets high standards of educational excellence”, said Prof. Manoshi Roychowdhury.

