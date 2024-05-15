Trinamul plaint on MCC violation by PM Modi

Trinamul Congress today urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to take action against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and refrain him from constantly violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) during his speeches.

These speeches are communal and can create tension among the religious communities, Trinamul leaders said.

Trinamul Congress Rajya Sabha MPs, Saket Gokhale and Sagarika Ghosh went to the ECI office in New Delhi and submitted the letter.

Addressing the media, Mr Gokhale said, “It is unfortunate that the ECI is not taking any action against Mr Modi, who continues to flout the MCC by speaking religious and hate speeches.”

He alleged that after his communal speech in Rajasthan, nearly 20,000 people had written a letter to the ERCI asking it to take action against Modi. “Unfortunately ECI did not take any action and has virtually become the Modi Code of Conduct,” he maintained.

Sagarika Ghosh said Modi was constantly announcing new schemes that involve finance. “He cannot do this. He said that BJP will give Lakshmir Bhandar worth Rs 3,000 to women. This is a clear violation of MCC.”

She said Trinamul Congress requested the ECI that in the remaining three phases, it should caution Mr Modi. “It seems that the ECI has exempted the BJP from maintaining MCC,” the Trinamul leaders remarked.