Don’t be swayed by BJP’s ‘lies’: TMC general secretary to voters

Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee urged people not to be swayed by the lies spread by the BJP leaders during their campaign for the ensuing Panchayat election.

He was addressing a rally at Narayangarh in West Midnapore this afternoon.

Referring to a promise made by BJP leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari that if voted to power women will get Lakshmir Bhandar worth Rs 2,000, Banerjee said he would resign from politics if the scheme is implemented in any of the state where the saffron party is in power.

“BJP is in power in Tripura, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Madhya Pradesh but in none of these states women are getting Rs 2,000. Are we to believe that it will be implemented in Bengal? It is a big lie and BJP leaders speak more lie than truth,” he remarked.

Banerjee said Dilip Ghosh, national vice-president of BJP was elected from Midnapore in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, but did he ever raise the issue why the Centre did not pay the dues of Bengal worth Rs 1. 15 lakh crore. The BJP has not paid the money meant for 100 days work, rural houses and roads.”

He said never in the past in Bengal nearly 2.72 lakh people had filed nominations for the three tier election. Of this number, Trinamul has filed 80,000 candidates while the opposition has filed the remaining 1.52 lakh nominations. He reiterated that every three months, the work of the Pradhan and Upa Pradhan in Gram Panchayat will be assessed every three months and the non performers will be thrown out of the party.

The national general secretary said “some independent candidates with symbols like mango, banana are contesting the election and have told people that they are being supported by Trinamul Congress. Do not trust them and I assure you that no independent candidate will be inducted in the party.”

He said the state government has spent Rs 7000 crore for the development of West Midnapore in the past 10 years. He maintained that 11.22 lakh women in West Midnapore have received Lakshmir Bhandar, nine lakh students have received Aikashree, 13.22 lakh women have received Swasthya Sathi, 8.01 lakh people have received caste certificates, 4.76 lakh girls have received Kanyashree, 4 lakh girls have received Rupashree and 46.57 lakh people have received free ration.

Banerjee urged the voters to keep their eyes and ears open and cast their vote for Trinamool Congress to carry on with the development work in an uninterrupted manner.