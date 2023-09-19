Documentary on the teachings of Ramakrishna

He Juga Iswar, a documentary on the sayings of great personalities on Sri Ramakrishna will be screened at the Ramakrishna Mission Institute of Culture, Gol Park tomorrow.

Directed by Anup Roy Chowdhury, the documentary will be first screened tomorrow.

It was Professor Max Muller, who first wrote a book, Sri Ramakrishna His Life and Sayings and introduced him to the Western World. Nobel Laureate Romian Rolland wrote a book on Sri Ramakrishna and later on Swami Vivekananda.

For Swami Vivekananda, Sri Ramakrishna was love personified. Ramakrishna was close to all the then intellectuals of Kolkata like Keshab Chandra Sen, Debendranath Tagore, Pandit Iswar Chandra Vidyasagar, Shivnath Shastri, Aswini Kumar Dutta, the father of Bengali stage Girish Chandra Ghosh.

Professor Radhakrishnan said, “While the sayings of Sri Ramakrishna did not penetrate so much into academic circles, they found their way into lonely hearts, which have been stranded in their pursuit of pleasure and selfish desires. Under the inspiration of this

great teacher there has been a powerful revival of social compassion. He has helped to raise from the dust the fallen standard of Hinduism, not in words merely, but in works also.”

William Digby, an ICS officer wrote: “During the last century the finest fruit of British intellectual eminence was probably to be found in Robert Browning and John Ruskin.Yet they are mere gropers in the dark compared with the uncul- tured and illiterate Ramakr- ishna of Bengal, who know- ing naught of what we term learning spoke as no other man of his age spoke, and revealed God to weary mortals.”

Eminent elocutionists and theatre personalities like Rudraprasad Sengupta, Debashis Basu, Satinath Mukhopadhyay, Pankaj Saha, Debesh Roy Chowdhury and Tarun Chakraborty among others read out from the views of the great personalities on Sri Ramakrishna.