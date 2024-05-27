Before seventh phase, PM Modi to visit Sarada Maa’s house

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to meet a select few monks from different religious organizations at Sarada Maa’s house in Bagbazar on 28 May. After holding a public meeting in Baruipur, the Prime Minister will go to Bagbazar as per the schedule. The Prime Minister is returning to the state with a two-day programme ahead of the seventh phase of voting. According to sources, the Prime Minister will not be doing a roadshow in south Kolkata. He is scheduled to visit Sarada Maa’s house in Bagbazar around 5 p.m. on 28 May. The PM’s schedule indicates that he will stay at Sarada Bhavan for about 40 minutes. According to sources, the Prime Minister is supposed to meet a few monks at the venue in Bagbazar. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have only one roadshow in Kolkata.

On 28-29 May, the Prime Minister will hold three political meetings and a roadshow. He will hold one meeting in North 24-Parganas and two meetings in South 24-Parganas. On 28 May, the Prime Minister will hold a political meeting at Ashoknagar in North 24-Parganas from 2.30 p.m. Later that day, he will hold a meeting in Baruipur, South 24-Parganas from 4 p.m. PM Modi’s possible visit at Bagbazar Sarada Maa’s is being considered as political one after thousands of monks and devotees on Friday descended on the streets of Kolkata in protest against the remarks by chief minister Mamata Banerjee directed at certain religious orders and monks.

The monks walked barefoot from the house of Sarada Maa’s house in Bagbazar area of north Kolkata to the house of Swami Vivekananda located on Shimla Street. During an election rally in Hooghly district, the chief minister had commented against religious orders like Bharat Sevashram Sangha, Ramakrishna Mission and ISKCON.

