Headhunting to Beatboxing’ documentary set for world premiere at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

The musical documentary “Headhunting to Beatboxing”, directed by Rohit Gupta and produced by A R Rahman, is set to have its world premiere at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2024 which will be held from 15th August to 25th August.

The documentary’s first look was revealed by Rahman at the 77th Cannes Film Festival in May.

The docu film is set in Nagaland and explores the story of a tribe that resuscitates itself from violence and bloodshed by using the healing power of rhythm and music. “The film follows a wonderful journey of rhythm and sound through Nagaland, following music’s growth across cultures, tribes, and generations. From the ancient traditions of headhunting tribes to the musical renaissance in the state (Nagaland), taking audiences on an immersive and enlightening musical anthropological odyssey,” the festival’s organizers stated in a release.

In addition to being premiered ,the movie will also be competing for the best documentary film award at the IFFM. Sharing his views about the film’s premiere at the festival, award winning composer AR Rahman said, “The film is very special to us, as it throws light on the beautiful state of Nagaland and highlights the rich cultural and musical history it contains. Rohit and I are looking forward to the premiere and showcasing it to the audiences in Melbourne.”

Sharing his gratitude for being selected for IIFM, the film director, Rohit Gupta said “We are honored to be selected in competition at IFFM. I feel the narrative holds global relevance , along with the incredible healing power of music. The film has been painstakingly made over 5 years and I am excited to see the audience’s reactions to it and for them to explore the rich cultural and musical tapestry of Nagaland. Especially to hear a completely new sound coming from India.”

The film will mark Rahman ‘s second major attempt at producing. The first was “99 Songs” which premiered at the Busan International Film Festival.

According to IFFM festival director Mitu Bhowmick Lange, they are “delighted” that the movie is having its world debut at their grant event as they feel that movie has “something special”.

IFFM is one of the largest annual celebration of Indian films and documentaries outside India. It is presented by the Government of Victoria, the executive branch of the Australian state of Victoria. This year the festival will also celebrate its landmark 15th year.