Doctors advise CM to take rest for another seven days

Team of doctors comprising orthopaedic surgeon and physical medicine expert have advised the chief minister Mamata Banerjee who also holds health portfolio to take rest at home for another seven days. Miss Banerjee had undergone a micro-surgery at SSKM Hospital on 24 September, a day after she along with senior government officials and business delegates came back to the city after 11 daylong trip to Spain through Dubai since 12 September, for fluid aspiration on her left knee. Prof. (Dr) Rajesh Pramanik, physical medicine and rehabilitation expert at SSKM Hospital, had performed the surgery to drain out the fluid.

The chief minister had suffered ligament injuries on her left hip and knee while alighting from a helicopter after landing near Siliguri on June 27. Since then, she had been undergoing physiotherapy. The team of doctors have been monitoring her knee condition since she came back home at Kalighat same day on 24 September evening after the surgical procedure. “Miss Banerjee is doing better though she had severe pain with tendency of frequent vomiting initially after the surgery. She has been given broad spectrum antibiotics through inter-venous (IV) channel considering her high infection rate.

Her C-Reactive protein (CRP) was high aggravating her infection,” a member of the medical team said requesting anonymity. “We are regularly monitoring her condition and responding to the treatment. Her other parameters including different blood report are satisfying.

We have extended the course of antibiotics for few more days and advised her to take rest for another seven days,” the member said. Initially, she was advised to take rest for 10 days since 24 September.

“I would advise her not to give so much time for about two hours daily for walking on treadmill. Excessive walk on the treadmill can aggravate calcium deficiency particularly at her age. She was also found doing jogging during her trip to Spain,” he said. Sources at Nabanna said the chief minister might resume work at the state secretariat from Tuesday.