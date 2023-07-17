Doctor to get award for original work on Kolkata’s history

The thirty-one-year old Bangiya Sahitya Parishad, one of the premier academic institutions in the state, will confer Brajendranath Bandyopadhyay Memorial Award to Dr Debashis Bose on its foundation day on 25 July. Dr Bose, a well known dermatologist is famous for his original works on Kolkata’s history. He has written several books and innumerable essays on Kolkata’s history.

The second revised and enlarged edition of the famous book titled Kolkatar Itibritta o Ananyo Rachana by Prankrishna Dutta which has been edited by Dr Bose will be released on 29 July in the auditorium of Mahabodhi Society at 5pm. The book has been out of circulation for many years. It will be released by wellknown historian Professor Gautam Bhadra and the function will be presided over by Anup Matilal. Historiann Soumitra Srimani will talk on the book. Dr Bose took the painstaking work of writing the footnotes.

The book gives an original description of Kolkata’s history, about various people and the events that took place in 19th century Calcutta. Dr Bose has penned a useful book on Kolkata’s history titled Kolkatar Purakotha. He had written an article which got published in Calcutta: A Living City, edited by Professor Sukanta Chowdhury

