Doctor dies in Chandannagar

State sanctions funds for revamped of Rishra Seva Sadhan hospital
The residents of Rishra are thankful to Mamata Banerjee for taking special initiative to set up Rishra Seva Sadan hospital, which was closed for years due to legal tangles.
A medical practitioner Swati Dey (47), a resident of Hatkhola in Chandannagar died at SSKM hospital this morning.
Swati Dey, a doctor at Chandannagar hospital was down with high fever from 24 of November when her platelet count came down alarmingly. She was rushed to a private hospital at Chandannagar, with no signs of improvement. On 30 November, the patient was admitted to the ICU at SSKM hospital. This morning she died.
The husband of the deceased is a skin specialist at Cooch Behar hospital. Their daughter is also pursuing medical studies.
One of their neighbours, Swapan Kumar Ghosh, said, “Dr Swati got affected by dengue. From Chandannagar hospital, it is quite alarming that dengue is spreading around Chandannagar hospital area.”
