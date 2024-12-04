Doctor dies in Chandannagar

A medical practitioner Swati Dey (47), a resident of Hatkhola in Chandannagar died at SSKM hospital this morning.

Swati Dey, a doctor at Chandannagar hospital was down with high fever from 24 of November when her platelet count came down alarmingly. She was rushed to a private hospital at Chandannagar, with no signs of improvement. On 30 November, the patient was admitted to the ICU at SSKM hospital. This morning she died.

The husband of the deceased is a skin specialist at Cooch Behar hospital. Their daughter is also pursuing medical studies.

One of their neighbours, Swapan Kumar Ghosh, said, “Dr Swati got affected by dengue. From Chandannagar hospital, it is quite alarming that dengue is spreading around Chandannagar hospital area.”