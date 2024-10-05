Docs withdrew cease-work but may go for fasts unto death

Agitating junior doctors on Friday night withdrew cease-work in government medical colleges after prolonged 58 days since 9 August but threatened to go for fast unto death if the state government does not meet their 10-point demands within 24 hours.

The agitators started their protest at Dorina Crossing at Esplanade till the administration solved their unresolved demands within the stipulated deadline.

“We are resuming work after a 58-day strike but it doesn’t mean that we are afraid of the government. We would start a sit-in at the Dorina crossing from tonight and intensify our protest till demands are not met by the administration. We are giving 24 hours to solve our issues. We will sit on fast unto death if the government does not solve our demands within this deadline,” said Dr Debashis Halder, one of prominent faces among the protesting junior doctors at Esplanade.

“The government is scared of our movement for justice. They are making us an enemy of the people but we give our service to all patients, their relatives and common masses round-the-clock,” he said.