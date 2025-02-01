Health dept missive to MSVPs and CMOHs against use of medicines made by Pharma Impex

Couple of days after the state health department directed the Pharma Impex Laboratories, a drug manufacturing unit in Baruipur of South 24-Parganas district, on 29 January to stop productions of all categories of medicines, the Central Medical Stores (CMS) on Friday asked all medical superintendents cum vice principals (MSVPs) of all medical colleges and hospitals and chief medical officers of health (CMOHs) across the West Bengal not to use all the items procured from the company for patients.

The CMS, sole medicines and medical devices procuring wing under the health department, has also asked the MSVPs and CMOHs to withdraw all existing stocks of medicines, including saline supplied by the controversial manufacturing company from wards in state-run teaching and non-teaching hospitals.

“This is to inform to all the MSVPs of medical college & hospitals and chief medical officers of the districts that all the items procured through SMIS from Pharma Impex Laboratories Private Limited should not be used even if available in stocks and all existing of the items supplied by Pharma Impex Laboratories Private limited should be withdrawn from wards/ hospitals until further orders, if not done already,” an urgent notice issued by Prasanta Biswas, deputy director of health services (DDHS) in charge of the CMS stated.

As an alternative measure after banning medicines of the Pharma Impex, the CMS with clearance of the health department has directed all government medical colleges and hospitals in the state to procure the medicines and saline locally for an indefinite period.