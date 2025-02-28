UP govt approves construction of medical colleges in Baghpat and Kasganj

Moving forward with its commitment to the ‘One District, One Medical College’ (ODOM) initiative, the Uttar Pradesh government has approved the establishment of new medical colleges in Baghpat and Kasganj.

This development aims to enhance healthcare accessibility for residents of these districts. In addition, the government has also given the green light to establish a medical college in Hathras under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. Furthermore, the satellite centre of King George’s Medical University (KGMU) in Balrampur is set to be upgraded into a full-fledged medical college, further strengthening the state’s medical infrastructure, officials here revealed on Friday.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath remains committed to ensuring that every district in Uttar Pradesh has a medical college. The approval of medical colleges in Baghpat, Kasganj, and Hathras marks a significant step toward this goal. These projects have been sanctioned under the Viability Gap Funding (VGF) scheme, which promotes the expansion of healthcare services through government and private sector collaboration.

Expanding healthcare facilities is a top priority for Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The establishment of medical colleges in every district will not only improve access to healthcare but also give a significant boost to medical education in Uttar Pradesh. During the recent meeting, CM Yogi highlighted that this initiative is a strong step toward building a ‘New Uttar Pradesh,’ where every citizen will have access to quality medical care. He directed officials to ensure the timely completion of these medical college projects.

The UP government’s decision to set up new medical colleges will not only enhance healthcare services but also create new job opportunities for the youth. These colleges will increase the number of doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, and other healthcare professionals in the state.

Additionally, the government has ensured that modern facilities are made available in these institutions, providing students with high-quality medical education comparable to top institutions in the country. The CM also instructed officials to maintain strict quality standards in the construction and operation of these colleges.

In the meeting, the Chief Minister approved the lowest bidder proposal for operating medical colleges in Baghpat, Kasganj, and Hathras under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. This initiative will encourage private sector investment alongside government support, ensuring smooth operations and world-class medical facilities.

Furthermore, the government has decided to upgrade KGMU’s satellite centre in Balrampur into a full-fledged medical college. This development will be a major advantage for Purvanchal and nearby regions, providing advanced medical care to patients from remote areas. The establishment of a medical college in Balrampur will benefit thousands of people, strengthen the state’s healthcare system, and ensure better medical treatment for the underprivileged.