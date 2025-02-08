Health dept advices aspirin dose for pregnant women

The state health department has directed all government medical colleges and hospitals and other public sector healthcare facilities to use low-dose aspirin 75 mg among pregnant women at high risk of pre-eclampsia and foetal growth restrictions.

The health department has issued a directive to the principals of all government medical colleges and chief medical officers of health (CMOHs) across districts in the state on 28 January.

Pre-eclampsia is high blood pressure and signs of liver and kidney damage that occur in women after the 20th week of pregnancy. It may also cause damage to a woman after delivering her baby, mainly within 48 hours. It is called post-partum pre-eclampsia.

The directive was issued after the recommendations made by an expert committee headed by the director of medical education (DME).

“It has been decided to implement the use of prophylactic low dose aspirin (75 mg) for at-risk pregnant women throughout the state of West Bengal,” the directive stated.

“The objective of this rollout is to reduce complications such as pre-eclampsia and fetal growth restrictions among high-risk pregnant women by ensuring the timely and appropriate use of low-dose aspirin. Low-dose aspirin (75 mg) will be recommended for pregnant women identified as at-risk based on specified clinical criteria and prescribed only by medical officers or specialists during ANC, e-PMSMA, or telemedicine sessions at public health facilities …., ’it stated.