After Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president in West Bengal, Dilip Ghosh, on Friday stooped to a new low and abused Mamata Banerjee, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mimi Chakraborty has hit back at him.

Taking to her official Twitter handle, Chakraborty posted a video of Ghosh abusing Mamata Banerjee and said, “He had already hinted about his education when speaking about making gold from milk. But has Dilip Ghosh now made it his habit to cross the level of decency everyday. Publicly abusing the only women Chief Minister of the country? Disgusting.”

While speaking, Ghosh’s microphone had stopped working. To which, the Jadavpur MP said that “the mic stopped out of shame”.

At a rally in Joka, in the fringe of South Kolkata, Ghosh, who is known for making inflammatory comments, was seen making shocking remarks against the West Bengal Chief Minister. He also accused her of using ‘Joy Bangla’ slogan in a bid to turn West Bengal into Bangladesh.

The Medinipur MP exhorted, “Remember everyone of them. They will have to chant ‘Jay Shri Ram‘. Is she trying to turn West Bengal into Bangladesh by using her ‘Joy Bangla‘ slogan? Why does Didimoni feel sick hearing ‘Jay Shri Ram‘? Whose blood do yo have in your body?”

“Why can’t you tolerate ‘Jay Shri Ram‘? Don’t you have shame working like a ‘h****i‘ on the land of Ram? Don’t cross your limit.”

Ghosh did not seem to be bothered by his remarks as he defended his stance by saying that the war of words was necessary to reign off the terror that has been unleashed by the TMC regime in West Bengal.

He also attacked Abhishek Banerjee, TMC’s Diamond Harbour MP and nephew of Mamata Banerjee, and said, ““Khokababu [Abhishek Banerjee] says Dilip Ghosh is a ‘goonda [goon]’. If need be, Dilip Ghosh shall be a ‘goonda’ to put an end to TMC’s ‘dadagiri and goondagiri [bullying and hooliganism]’.”

If we start thrashing, there won’t be any police left. We shall beat them up on the streets. If required I will come here and beat them up.”

Condemning the entire incident as unfortunate, TMC veteran Saugata Roy said, as quoted by Indian Express, “There is always a rivalry between two political parties. But such remarks targeting a chief minister are unexpected. We condemn the statement.”