Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee only has an interest in posing for photo sessions instead of improving the flood situation, West Bengal BJP president and MP Dilip Ghosh said today. He said Miss Banerjee except blaming the Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not take any initiative to work for the state.

“Miss Banerjee must explain what are the contributions of her state government in past 10 years’ time for flood control management. Even the city and its outskirts are now submerged following a little downpour. It indicates the drainage and sewerage systems have totally collapsed,” Ghosh said.

The BJP state president claimed that the Centre had provided huge amounts of money to the state government for flood control and urban development but those funds were not utilised for the intended purposes.

“The CM has completed 10 years stint. Even till now, she is incapable to handle the almost flood-like situation in the city. Areas like Ghatal, Khanakul, Mayna, Arambagh, are under huge flood water. No drinking water is available there, no food, spreading of the epidemic is another area of grave concern. One year ago she left Kolkata for visiting North Dinajpur and Malda, two worst flood-affected districts.”

“She gave a photo session to media standing in ankle-deep water at Malda town but left the place without offering any solution. She even did not bother to visit flood-affected North Dinajpur district on the same trip. BJP delegation led by me later visited North Dinajpur and stood beside flood-affected people,” said Ghosh.

Kharagpur MP Ghosh said that Mamata has developed the habit of always blaming the Prime Minister when she failed to resolve any matter. Ghosh said: “Even thousands of crores of money were given to the state by the Centre but the lives of people everywhere in the state is miserable. People are dying in accidents because of the bad conditions of roads and a huge accumulation of water. All money was digested by Didi’s brothers of the TMC.”

Responding to Ghosh’s assertions, TMC MP Sougata Roy said the BJP state unit chief should gain knowledge about the cause of the flood before making a remark. “Floods in Bengal occurred mainly due to siltation at the surface of DVC dams, with no dredging undertaken for years by the central agency. We had placed demands for immediate dredging numerous times, but no action has been taken.” Roy said the party may soon submit a memorandum to the Centre to address the issue.