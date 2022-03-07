Dialogue deadlock prevails in Bengal, claims Governor

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Sunday that a “dialogue deadlock” between the top constitutional functionaries in the state government, the chief minister, and the Governor, has raised serious concerns in “well-meaning quarters” when governance in the state is “constitutionally cliff-hanging”.

Mr Dhankhar had recently requested the chief minister for a conversation in person at Raj Bhavan when the controversy surrounding the Assembly session timing came to the fore. He had also summoned the state chief’s secretary who though allegedly did not respond initially, met the Governor finally. The Governor today shared a Press statement where he said that on 15 February he wrote to CM Mamata Banerjee, requesting her for an interaction at Raj Bhavan the following week to break a “constitutional stalemate” which he says is prevailing in the state due to lack of “dialogue, discussion and deliberation” among the state functionaries, CM and the Governor.

Mr Dhankhar alleged that there was no response from the chief minister’s side, forcing him to write to the CM, on 22 February. “Priority needs to be accorded to interaction to ensure seamless constitutional functioning in the State. I am concerned at the present imbroglio and non-responsive stance of all concerned with governance. Our constitutional positions ordain us to address and resolve issues in a cooperative stance, and it is inappropriate to unleash a blitz with machinery firing on all cylinders against the Governor. I am sure you would introspect and fructify interaction at the earliest in the larger public interest.”

He said the CM’s response on February 23 was thus: “I have received your letter dated 22nd February 2022. Presently, I am tied up with various programmes. After the inaugural session of the Assembly, I will definitely come to thank you and have a cup of tea with you.” He felt that in Miss Banerjee’s reply, his intent of communications sent on February 15 and 22, urging her to respond to all issues flagged thus far at the earliest and make it convenient for interaction at Raj Bhavan, seemed lost.

Mr Dhankhar had written, “Governance in the state, constitutionally cliffhanging, requires us both to act in togetherness to serve the people. I earnestly appeal to you to accord the highest priority to this interaction at the earliest. It is our bounden duty and constitutional oath to ensure there is no constitutional stalemate.” He also alleged that earlier to this, for over two years all efforts made by him for a dialogue with the chief minister has remained fruitless.

On March 5 Governor reiterated his request to meet Miss Banerjee, writing that it is imperative to end the “dialogue deadlock” for a possible resolution of issues” and if the CM is ignoring this, then “she is only belittling her office and in the process, affronting the Governor”. Mr Dhankhar also claimed that he is only putting out the information in the public domain so people can see the constitutional head has made efforts to reach out to the CM for solutions but the latter did not pay heed to it.