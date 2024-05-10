Logo

Logo

# Bengal

DG Railway Board inspects stations

The director general (safety) of Railway Board, Braj Mohan Agrawal inspected the stretches between Esplanade and Howrah Maidan of Green Line and Esplanade to Mahanayak Uttam Kumar of Blue Line.

SNS | Kolkata | May 10, 2024 8:10 am

DG Railway Board inspects stations

Railway Board, Braj Mohan Agrawal (photo:X)

The director general (safety) of Railway Board, Braj Mohan Agrawal inspected the stretches between Esplanade and Howrah Maidan of Green Line and Esplanade to Mahanayak Uttam Kumar of Blue Line. Before the inspection, he held a high-level meeting with the general manager of the city Metro Railway, P Uday Kumar Reddy along with all the principal heads of various departments at Metro Rail Bhavan.

According to the carrier, Mr Agrawal started his footplate inspection from the new Esplanade Metro station to Howrah Maidan station and back in Motorman’s cab. He inspected the entry and exit gates, AFC-PC gates, ticketing system, escalators, lifts, signage boards, platforms, fire detection and suppression system and other passenger amenities and so on. The DG (Safety) also inspected passenger interchanging arrangements between Blue Line and Green Line 2 at Esplanade station.

Later, he conducted a footplate inspection of the Blue Line from Esplanade to Mahanayak Uttam Kumar stations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related posts

# Bengal

Metro releases composite fair chart

The Kolkata Metro Railway released the integrated fare chart from Hemanta Mukhopadhyay station of the Orange Line from various Metro stations of the Blue and Green Lines.

# Bengal

Additional Metro, bus services for book fair

The Kolkata Metro Railway and the private bus operators have decided to run additional services during the upcoming 47 edition of the International Kolkata Book Fair, which is slated to be held between 18- 31 January.