‘Willing to discuss Dakshineswar proposal with state’

The Kolkata Metro Railway is willing to discuss the Dakshineswar land proposal with the state government to find out a feasible solution for the interest of the public, an official of the city Metro said today.The reply comes in response to the remarks made by the mayor of Kolkata Municipal Corporation, Firhad Hakim, on the proposal made by the city Metro seeking land for the extension near Dakshineswar Metro station and modification of the present skywalk.

The city Metro has sent a proposal to the state government with the recommended design that includes suggestions to widen the roads, modification of the skywalk by pulling down a portion of it and construction of pillars. The proposed modifications, as claimed by the city Metro, would help in increasing the efficiency of Dakshineswar station and lifting speed restrictions there, by constructing a crossover facility near the station.

When asked about the proposal during a press meet last Saturday, Mr Hakim, who is also the minister of state urban development and municipal affairs department, had expressed disagreement and said, “Before constructing the flyover, we had obtained an NOC from the Metro and had also shown the drawing to them.

Advertisement

The plan was discussed jointly with the Metro. Now, they have suggested dismantling the skywalk. They could have said it before not to construct the skywalk there and that the stretch was under their plan. We could have then sat together and done the planning differently.

The plan that they have given now would prevent entry to Dakshineswar and a portion of the skywalk would need to be pulled down.” Responding to Mr Hakim’s remarks, chief public relations officer of Kolkata Metro Railway, Kausik Mitra said, “Metro Railway has nothing to comment in relation to the mayor’s statement. But we would request KMDA if anything feasible could be brought out through discussions for the betterment of the people of Kolkata.”