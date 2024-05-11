Safety inspection at Sealdah division

Braj Mohan Agarwal, director general/Safety of Railway Board, emphasized on sensitizing the crews to achieve zero signal passing at danger (SPAD) during his inspection of Sealdah division today.

During his visit, the DG/safety inspected the new coaching complex at Sealdah, held an interactive session with crew members and employees, reviewed safety related matters and conducted a seminar with crew guards. He also emphasized on regular counselling of the loco pilots and assistant loco pilots. Mr Agarwal also asserted the importance of flawless safety practices in Railway operations and urged them to remain absolute vigilant and adhere to safety protocols at all times. He also pointed out minor lacunas which need to be addressed by the divisional railway. He also unveiled a safety awareness book “Sabak” for divisional employees and inaugurated a newly constructed ladies restroom at Sealdah station. The restroom is designed to provide a clean, hygienic and comfortable environment for female running staff.

Meanwhile the Sealdah division completed the upgradation work at platform number five at Dum Dum station which is now fully operational for train services. According to the Eastern Railway, the revamped platforms are anticipated to enhance the travel experience for commuters, ensuring smoother and more efficient train movements.

