DG BSF reviews security in Siliguri, visits Indo-B’desh border

Following Union home minister Amit Shah’s recent visit to Siliguri, the director general (DG) of the Border Security Force (BSF), Daljit Singh Chaudhary, convened a high-level review meeting today with senior officials of the North Bengal Frontier. The meeting, held in Siliguri, focused on security-related issues and lasted for over an hour.

DG BSF Mr Chaudhary was joined by Ravi Gandhi, additional director general (ADG) of the Eastern Command and Soorya Kant Sharma, inspector general (IG), along with other senior officials.

Notably, Amit Shah had recently interacted with top security officials in Siliguri during an “Area Assessment Register Review” meeting after attending the SSB’s 61st Raising Day celebrations.

After concluding the review meeting, Mr Chaudhary engaged with sector commander-level officials of the Bangladesh Border Guard (BGB) during the joint retreat ceremony at the Fulbari Immigration Check Post (ICP) and Land Customs Station (LCS). He also visited the zero line of the Indo-Bangladesh border alongside BGB officials.

Speaking to reporters, Mr Chaudhary said, “The BSF remains committed to safeguarding the borders with utmost seriousness. The cooperation and camaraderie between the BSF and BGB, as witnessed during the joint parade at Fulbari, are commendable. Both forces will continue to ensure the security of the border in all sectors.”