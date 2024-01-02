Designs on moon

Hooghly-based girl Priyanka Mallick is making news again! She is all set to send her biography and designs to the moon. She is sending her details and work to the moon through LifeShip, which claims to be experts in sending items to space. An image of Queen Camilla Parker Bowles, Eternal Rose, which she drew during her coronation, along with her biography are being sent to the moon.

LifeShip has collaboration with NASA, said the designer from the state. It will be launched on 8 January from Cape Canaveral, Florida, at Eastern Time 2.18 am. “This will reach the moon’s surface on 24 February as part of Moon Mission-1 on spacecraft, Astrobotic Peregrine,” said Priyanka. Talking about the mission, Priyanka said, “I’m an invitee at various NASA events as a virtual guest.

LifeShip got in touch with me through NASA officials. Also I’m part of Celestis, who had asked me for the Queen’s picture. This launch was supposed to be in December but due to technical issues got delayed. This is an historical event as my information in the chip will exist for a billion years.”

The designer said that according to the company, “If any alien or any other civilization reaches the moon’s surface, they can see my bio and know about me and other humans. If civilization is finished on earth, any new civilization can know about humans.”