Abhishek, Raju Bista indulge in slugfest over Union Budget

Abhishek Banerjee, Member of Parliament from Diamond Harbour criticised the Union Budget by a ‘struggling government’, calling it a total disaster and lacking any assurance. Meanwhile, Darjeeling MP Raju Bista praised finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman for her remarkable accomplishment in presenting the Budget for the seventh time.

“This, not only showcases her skilful management of the country’s economy but also recognises the significant impact of ‘Nari Shakti’ (women power) in our country,” Raju Bista said.

“The Budget proposed by the finance minister of a failing government is a total disaster and offers no guarantee. Rather than addressing pressing concerns such as unemployment, increasing costs, and inflation, the BJP has designed a Budget to appease their coalition partners and delay the inevitable collapse of their government,” said Abhishek Banerjee, TMC national general secretary wrote in hjis official X-handle.

On the other hand, BJP’s national spokesperson Raju Bista said, “I extend my congratulations to the Hon’ble Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for her seventh time presenting the budget. This impressive accomplishment not only showcases her skilful management of our economy, but also recognises the influential power of “Nari Shakti” in our country. The budget is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s goal of a “Developed India by 2047”, with a strong emphasis on creating job opportunities, equipping young people with skills, modernizing agriculture, developing infrastructure, prioritizing urban growth, promoting innovation and manufacturing, and ensuring inclusive progress.”

Darjeeling MP added, “In various areas of the nation, such as Sikkim, the government has committed specific resources to address the issue of natural disasters. This budget is particularly beneficial for our region, where there is a pressing need for improved infrastructure, healthcare, education, and employment opportunities. The PM JANMAN initiative will greatly benefit remote regions like ours by providing last mile connectivity.”

“This budget also offers promising possibilities for entrepreneurs, particularly women and youth from our region, to take advantage of the funds, programmes, and opportunities provided by the Central Government,” he added.

According to Mr Bista, the Budget has allocated a total of Rs 11.1 lakh crore for capital expenses. In order to speed up rural development, a sum of Rs 2.66 lakh crore has been earmarked for this purpose, including rural infrastructure. Additionally, the central government has set aside Rs 1.5 lakh crore to provide interest-free loans for long-term support towards infrastructure development in the current year.

Mr Bista made it clear that the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) will be expanded to accommodate 3 crore more houses and an investment of Rs 10 lakh crore will be made under PM Awas Yojana Urban 2.0 to address the housing needs of 1 crore urban poor and middle-class families.