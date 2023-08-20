Deceased victim of organised crime in campus: Probe team

The ongoing investigation into the death of 18-year old Swapnadip Kundu, the first year student of Bengali department of Jadavpur University led the investigators to believe that the first-year student was a victim of an “organized crime”.

The crime was accomplished with an ulterior motive by hatching a well thought-out conspiracy by creating an atmosphere of fear on the campus, allegedly with a plan to dwindle the clout of a body that dominated the department by implicating one of their members to make inroads into the department, police sources claimed.

City police sources said the probe led the cops almost certain that the death was the outcome of a deep-rooted conspiracy, allegedly hatched by the 12 accused taken into custody so far with a plan to wield influence into the department allegedly by framing one of the members of its rival camp.

A source in the detective department of the city police headquarters at Lalbazar claimed that investigation revealed that the alleged conspiracy was done in two phases before and after the death of the student. At first, claimed a source, though it appeared to be done with an eye to cover up the alleged death but later during the course of investigation and subsequent interrogation, it became clear that the death was the outcome of a well thought out script.

Sources said to create fear psychosis in the deceased, they first subjected him to write a letter mentioning the name of a senior of his department to frame him and defame the body he was in-charge and then ragged allegedly. The public prosecutor, during a hearing of production of the trio who were arrested on Friday, told the court that the trio were very much involved into the conspiracy that led to the death of the student.

The court remanded the trio, two alumni and one student, to police custody till 31 August. Meanwhile, the police are not satisfied with the answers the dean of students Rajat Roy had given to the investigators about his alleged role even after being apprised of the situation over phone by one of the accused.