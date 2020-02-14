The state assembly, which is debating the motion of thanks to the Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar’s address to the House, saw heated scenes after the CPI-M raked up the “Saradha and Narada” issues today.

Tanmoy Bhattacharya, CPIM lawmaker from Dum Dum North, speaking in the House today raked up the Saradha and Narada scams, which he said were conspicuous by their absence in the address by the Governor, who he said had gone by convention reading out the text prepared by the government sans the two issues.

“The Governor‘s address had all the ingredients which would be music to the ears of the members of the ruling establishment but how it forgot mention of the dual issues of Saradha and Narada is anybody’s guess. Moreover, the development about which the government is crowing is not visible in a real sense.

It is only seen when one enters into a councillor’s residence. The paucity of medical staff and the vacancies in sanctioned posts in the so-called 42 super speciality hospitals, including 18 medical colleges in the state speaks volumes of how the healthcare system is being run in the state,” said Mr Bhattacharya.

This sparked off an immediate uproar in the House with members from the Treasury Bench protesting in unison. The Deputy Speaker, who was in the chair said that those two words “Saradha” and “Narada” should be expunged. But this did not deter the Dum Dum North legislator as he said that as the words were not unconstitutional they could not be expunged.

A pointed rebuttal followed from Samir Chakraborty, a member of the Treasury Bench, who during his turn to speak on the Governor’s address refuted the allegations of deteriorating law and order and cited the ebbing influence of the CPI-M, which he said had reached a nadir.

“The Saradha scam had its roots in the Left regime and as far as Narada is concerned, the chief minister was proved right when she predicted a rout for the CPI-M In the 2016 Assembly polls. Narada proved to be your downfall in the polls and since then your party’s future has become bleak and you are fearing for your existence,” said Mr Chakraborty.