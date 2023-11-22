Darjeeling MP requests Union minister for intervention to get NH-10 repaired at the earliest

Protesting against massive delay in repair of National Highway 10, which is a lifeline for the border region of Darjeeling, Kalimpong and neighbouring state Sikkim, Darjeeling MP Raju Bista has requested the Union Minister for Road, Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari for his intervention towards ensuring early repair of NH10. Mr Bista has informed Mr Gadkari how a massive flashflood on Teesta has washed away many portions of the NH10 on the 4 October this year. “However despite it being over 45 days the road connection has only been restored partially.

Making him aware of the major problems arising out of this delay, I conveyed to him that while smaller vehicles are able to pass, bigger vehicles such as trucks and buses are unable to pass. This has caused massive surge in the price of food, fuel and other essentials in our border regions,” MP Mr Bista said.

“Moreover, because of the delay in the repair of the National Highway the truck drivers have been forced to drive on narrow mountain roads, putting their lives to risk, as the cases of accidents soar due to narrow roads,” he claimed. “I had written to Union Minister for Road, Transport and Highways, on 6 October this year, requesting for NHAI or NHIDCL to take over the West Bengal portion of NH 10. I have been informed that while NHIDCL has taken over the road,” he claimed.

Advertisement