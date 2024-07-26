Darjeeling MP bats for GTA, criticises eviction drive

Darjeeling MP Raju Bista strongly criticized the state government and advocated for the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) in response to the ongoing eviction drive against unauthorized encroachments on government land in Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts.

This move, carried out by the district administration at the instruction of chief minister Mamata Banerjee, has resulted in the demolition of numerous houses and structures.

Mr Bista also emphasized that, as per Section (21) of the Act, land and land revenue matters are within the purview of GTA, not the state government.

The GTA Act of 2011, under Section (21) Powers and Functions of the GTA clearly states that – “Land and Land Revenue including allotment, occupation or use, setting apart of land other than land with reserved forest for the purpose of agriculture or grazing or for residential or other non-agricultural purposes to promote interest of the people” comes under the jurisdiction of the GTA.”

Interestingly, Mr Bista pointed out that there have been two movements for a separate state in our region, with one of their demands being control over their own land. Through a tripartite agreement between WB government, central government, and Gorkha representatives, authority over these lands was granted to GTA and not to WB government.

Additionally, Bista revealed that BJP does not support GTA but will stand up for people’s rights when it comes to their land.

He further stated that as long as GTA is still functioning under WB government’s control, it should respect the autonomy earned through sacrifices of people from our region.