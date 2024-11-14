Darjeeling MP Raju Bista accuses state of neglect

After chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s criticism of Darjeeling MP Raju Bista, the latter hit back with a strong counterattack, responding to her remarks.

The war of words between the two leaders escalated as Bista refuted the accusations and defended his actions, further intensifying the political discourse surrounding the region.

In a press statement, Darjeeling MP Raju Bista, who is also BJP’s national spokesperson, said: “The West Bengal government, under chief minister Mamata Banerjee, has consistently ignored the pressing issues concerning the Darjeeling Hills, Terai, and Dooars regions. From the decline of the tea industry to worsening infrastructure, education, and health, to the suffering of Teesta flood victims and lack of livelihood opportunities, the people here have faced neglect and exploitation. Her recent visit to the region, after two years, once again exposed her indifference and complete lack of concern for our region.”

Advertisement

“Under CM Mamata Banerjee, the iconic tea industry of Darjeeling is now on the brink of collapse, with 10 out of the 87 tea gardens shut down. The West Bengal government has not done anything to support the tea industry or the tea workers, who have been denied fair wages or bonuses for over a decade now,” Mr Bista added.

“The West Bengal government has so far failed to implement the four new labour codes passed by the Parliament to ensure higher wages and better living and working conditions for tea garden and cinchona garden workers. A majority of tea garden workers, cinchona garden workers, forest villagers, and DI Fund villagers have been denied the Parja Patta right to their ancestral homes and land. During her visit, Mamata Banerjee completely ignored these pressing issues,” Mr Bista said, adding, “The Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA), meant to address local governance issues, has been marred by corruption, with funds meant for development being misused. The same is true for the so-called ‘development boards’ she has established. Despite this, CM Banerjee has ignored calls for accountability and allowed the corruption to persist.”

The Darjeeling MP also claimed that the majority of rural areas in the Darjeeling Hills, Terai, and Dooars regions lack proper road connectivity, as well as basic healthcare and education services. Centrally funded projects like PMGSY, PMAY, Har Ghar Jal, and Amrut schemes have either been delayed or are non-functional. Education and healthcare in Darjeeling and Kalimpong are in a state of decline. Government schools are poorly maintained, understaffed, and lacking proper infrastructure. Healthcare facilities are overwhelmed, with severe shortages of staff and equipment. The university announced by the West Bengal government in Darjeeling does not have permanent staff, professors, or even a building. Yet, CM Banerjee chose not to address any of these issues during her visit.

“I request the chief minister to show the accounts of how much revenue she collects from our region, and how much the West Bengal government actually spends on development here. All the funds used for development in our region are central government funds, and the West Bengal government does not even spend a single extra rupee,” Mr Bista claimed.