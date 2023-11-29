Darjeeling MP inspects ongoing progress of NH 717A

Darjeeling MP Raju Bista today inspected the ongoing progress of the National Highway 717A accompanied by the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd officials. Notably, the Central Government has funded Rs 2650 crore for implementing this critical infrastructure project, which was designed to serve as a crucial alternative route to Kalimpong, Gangtok, even upto Nathula, connecting these areas to Bagrakote in the Dooars. Darjeeling MP Raju Bista said : “ The NH-717A is envisioned not only as a means of facilitating all-weather connectivity for the residents of Kalimpong but also as a strategic lifeline for our defense forces along the international border. Furthermore, its completion will ensure rapid development and progress of the entire region.” “This transformative initiative has fostered connectivity and accessibility, and is playing a pivotal role in enhancing the overall quality of life for the people in these previously isolated areas.

The positive impact of NH 717A extends to the agricultural sector, development of grassroots tourism, increased employment opportunities for the youth, and improved standards of living for the citizens,” Mr Bista added. BJP’s national spokesperson Mr Bista interacted with local people and thanking both the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, for their commitment to linking erstwhile remote villages in our region to the National Highway gridline, said : “My vision is to connect all the nearby villages to National Highways like NH-717A through PMGSY, so that we can ensure the fruits of development reach each and every village in our region

