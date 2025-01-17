Daily wager kills family, ends own life

In a tragic incident, a daily wage earner, Shyamal Roy, allegedly killed his wife Tumpa and their young son Pintu before taking his own life at their rented home in Samarnagar, Siliguri, last night.

The shocking incident came to light this morning when a relative visited their home and discovered the bodies. Locals promptly alerted the police, who recovered the three bodies and sent them for post-mortem examinations.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Shyamal’s wife and son were killed using a sharp weapon, while Shyamal ended his life by hanging from a ceiling fan.

Dabgram-I gram panchayat member Chandan Roy disclosed that Tumpa had visited his office the previous day to apply for a residential certificate and sought guidance for a loan from the bank. Sources suggest that Shyamal had taken a loan after losing his job but was unable to repay it, leaving him under severe financial strain.

The police have launched an investigation to ascertain the exact sequence of events and the factors leading to this tragedy.