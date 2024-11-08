Tablet trouble: 550 students from 62 E Burdwan schools affected

Cyber police investigations into the recent tablet issue revealed several flaws from the student’s end as well as negligence by some schools.

State government’s funds for tablets for around 550 students of 62 higher secondary schools of East Burdwan were wrongfully routed to beneficiaries in North Dinajpur and Murshidabad, an upgraded survey report gathered by the district administration revealed today. The district school education department had forwarded a list of 52,000 beneficiaries under Taruner Swapna free Tablet scheme.

Besides CMS High School in Burdwan town, where the trouble was first detected, few more schools in Katwa, Dainhat, Kalna, Seharabazar also registered anomalies during the survey. The DM, East Burdwan, Ayesha Rani A said this evening, “There were some failed transactions due to the issues of bank accounts of the beneficiaries pertaining to the verification of KYC.” She added, “It’s getting rectified and updated bank details are being collected from the beneficiaries.”

