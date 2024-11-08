NIA custody for two accused

National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken into custody Dhananjay Gorai and Kalimul Khan for five days in connection with the Saltora blast case in Bankura district in which one person was killed.

The NIA sleuths will soon visit Bankura blast site after grilling the two accused persons, sources said. After the incident, the Saltora police station arrested the duo and later was sent to judicial custody by the court.

After NIA has taken over the investigations of this case, the two accused have been produced before the Special NIA Court in Kolkata and sent to five days custody for further investigations. It is learnt that the duo had supplied the explosives to the victim, who was carrying it in his motorcycle when it accidentally exploded. He was killed on the spot.

