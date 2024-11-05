Dacoits planning robbery nabbed

Four members of a robbery gang that looted a house at gunpoint in the Mejia area a few days back were intercepted at Bankura last night when they were preparing for another operation in Kali Puja night.

At Shyampur village in Mejia PS area, the eight-member gang had intruded by climbing over the wall of the house of businessman Haradhan Bauri on last 27 October midnight hours. They had looted gold jewellery worth Rs 4 lakh, besides, cash, wallets with cards, silver chains, cellphones, watches from the family members at gunpoint. A case of dacoity was registered (under Section – 310/2) and a special team had kicked off investigations.

Last night, the same gangsters had assembled for yet another operation in the Kali Puja night in Mejia, when the police intercepted four of them. A pair of the robbed cell phones, the wallets, and chains were recovered from their possession, the district police said.

