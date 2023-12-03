Juvenile among four held in NE Delhi in extortion bid on gunpoint

Foiling an extortion bid, the Delhi Police have arrested four people on Sunday for allegedly demanding protection money from a doctor at gunpoint in North-East Delhi’s Bhajanpura area.

A police official said one of the accused detained in this connection is a juvenile.

The matter came to light on the intervening night of Friday-Saturday when, according to the police, Dr. Naeem Ahmed informed the cops about four people, who came to his clinic on Friday posing as patients, pointed a country-made pistol at him and demanded Rs 5 lakh as protection money.

A case under relevant sections of law was registered in this connection.

a police team deputed on the case procured a CCTV footage of the clinic within a few hours of the matter being reported. Two of the accused, identified as Haider Ali alias Sameer and a juvenile, were apprehended, Deputy Commissioner of Police, North-East District Joy Tirkey said.

Following the arrest, three more people were arrested for allegedly hatching the conspiracy in a follow-up on the case by the investigating team. This led to the arrest of two more accused who were on the run, the police official further informed.

So far, four people have been arrested by the police in the case, who are in the age bracket of 18-23 years, while apprehending the juvenile, according to police. One of them was apprehended earlier as a juvenile in a murder-and-robbery case while another had been involved in a theft, for he was out on bail, the police added.

It is said one of them, known as Mohammed Zaim, was behind the conspiracy hatch for extortion.

Four of them are from the Bhajanpura area while one was from Maujpur, in Delhi.

Meanwhile, the police said efforts were underway to nab the remaining accused, who have been identified as Bada Sahil and Chhota Sahil.